A No'el Martin ENNIS--A No'el Martin, 80, born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, on March 2, 1939, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Ennis, Texas. She was a such a special lady, a shining star who touched the hearts and lives of all who knew her. She was full of energy and life and loved the water. Being born under the sign of Pisces explains her love for water and always wanting to be near it. She is with God now and is one of God's newest angels. She is a free spirit and can now spread her wings. SURVIVORS: She leaves behind her former husband, Fred J. Martin; son, Christopher Michael Martin; daughter, Wendy Lynn Hofrichter; grandchildren, Nicholas William Hofrichter, Tiffany Lynn Robin, Shanice Maureen Martin, Alexander Christopher Martin, Edgardo Eliecer DeGracia; and great-grandchild, Quincy William Hofrichter. My mother was a Christian woman who was very spiritual and believed in God and Heaven so I know that she will be watching over us all as she spreads her wings.
