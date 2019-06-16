Home

A.A. "Art" Wilson

A.A. "Art" Wilson Obituary
A.A. "Art" Wilson NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--A.A. "Art" Wilson, 81, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Keller, 225 Keller Pkwy, Keller, Texas, 76248. Art was born in Munday, Texas, on Feb. 21, 1938, to Orville and Margaret Wilson. He graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1956. Art worked for General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin for 25 years. His greatest joy was teaching Sunday school, and he especially loved leading a Men's Bible Study group. This group challenged him to dig deeply into the scriptures as they grew closer to God and one another. Art was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Margaret Wilson; and daughter, Becky Wilson. SURVIVORS: Wife, Susan Wilson; daughters, Delinda Ebling and family of Denver, Debbie Elizondo and family of Fort Worth; sons, John McWilliams of North Richland Hills and John LaChappelle and family of Florida.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 16, 2019
