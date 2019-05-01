Home

Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 478-6955
Aaron Curtis King Obituary
Aaron Curtis King ARLINGTON--Aaron Curtis King, 84, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, Arlington, Texas. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens, Mansfield, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Skyvue Funeral Home with a rosary starting at 7 p.m. Aaron was preceded in death by his son, Gary King. SURVIVORS: Wife, Elizabeth King; sons, David King and wife, Deedra, Tim King and wife, Kawita, Mike King and Curtis King; daughter, Cynthia Davison and husband, Bill; sister, Pauline Schnitzler and husband, Everett; 16 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 1, 2019
