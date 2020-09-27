Aaron Johnson

March 17, 1981 - September 22, 2020

Weatherford, Texas - Aaron Scott Johnson 39, beloved father, son and friend passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 in White's Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford 76086.

Visitation: 1 – 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.

Aaron was born March 17, 1981 in Lubbock, son of Eddie and Marsha Strickland Johnson. He worked for Chicken Express for 15 years and was currently employed as a wind turbine technician for Sentry Electrical. Aaron was a Christian who loved the Lord. He was a member of Willow Park Baptist Church, and had served as a youth leader at Trinity Baptist Church in Big Spring. Aaron was a "computer nerd" who loved Star Wars and had a passion for music. But mostly, he loved his children and would do anything for them.

Aaron is preceded in death by his grandparents, Marshall Howard Strickland and Juanita Hogan Strickland of Weatherford.

Survivors: Mother, Marsha Johnson; father, Eddie Johnson; son, Gabriel Johnson; daughter, Sydnee Johnson and her mother, Lacey Johnson; best friend, Nicholas Kern; and many extended family members and dear friends.







