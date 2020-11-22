1/1
Abbe Rose (Wildman) Lawson
1957 - 2020
Abbe Rose Wildman Lawson
April 27, 1957 - November 19, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Abbe Rose Wildman Lawson was born on April 27, 1957 in Lubbock, Texas to E. Louise and J.E. Wildman. She spent her childhood and high school years in Tatum, New Mexico. She passed away peacefully at home on November 19, 2020 after a fourteen-year battle against Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma.
Abbe spent many years working in the petroleum industry in Midland and Dallas after receiving her Associates degree in Accounting from New Mexico Junior College. Abbe married Robert (Bob) Bruce Lawson on June 24, 1989. With the birth of her son, Robert Stone in 1995, she became a stay at home mom and devoted her life to Stone and Bob. She was active in school PTA organizations and became a lifetime Texas PTA member. She enjoyed traveling and entertaining family and friends in her home.
Those left to celebrate her life are her husband, Bob; her son, Stone; her sisters Stella Wildman Barrow and husband, Ted Barrow and Leslee Wildman Erickson and husband, Gary Erickson; Bob's siblings, brother Jim Lawson and wife, Debbie Lawson; sister Pat Forsyth; several nieces and nephews; multiple dear and lifetime friends.
Per Abbe's wishes there will be no memorial service. Memorial donations can be made to your favorite animal support organization.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2020.
