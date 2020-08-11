Abe Alfred Bush Jr. GRANBURY--Abe Alfred Bush Jr., 78, passed away peacefully Aug. 3, 2020, in Granbury, Texas. He had Parkinson's disease (20-plus years) and dementia (8 years). Abe was the son of Abe and Benzlee Thomas Bush of Cartwright/Colbert, Okla. After World War II, they settled in Arlington, Texas. Abe is a graduate of Arlington HS (1960), Arlington State College (1966) BA in History, and TCU (1970) Master's in Education. He met his wife of 53 years, Annette Layton, while in college, and they married May 27, 1967. His work career started as an athletic trainer/teacher at Garland HS, then manager of ride operations at Astroworld. He returned to being athletic trainer/teacher at Southwest HS in Fort Worth. From there he took a position as assistant director of Admissions at UTA. Abe eventually saw an opportunity to start his own business. His entrepreneurial spirit drew him to the cap and gown industry, supplying graduation regalia to high schools, colleges and universities. His travels as a salesman took him throughout Texas and surrounding states. He could tell you without a map, how to get from point A to B. If there were any historical stops along the way, he'd make sure you knew about them. He loved Texas history. If you traveled in the '80s, you might have heard his CB radio call sign of "Easy Rider" pointing out speed traps or asking for information. Abe was a longtime member of SWCBA and TACRAO, awarded honorary member from TACRAO in 1978. Always proud and supportive of his son and daughter, he coached their soccer teams, encouraged their career choices, shared the joys of their accomplishments and wonderful families. He enjoyed golf, travel, reading the newspaper and watching sports on TV. He will be missed by many and is now free of the debilitating effects of Parkinson's disease. SURVIVORS: He is survived by wife, Annette; Son Abe III, wife, Gayle, and their daughter, Taylor; daughter, Arlinda, her son, Pecos. and daughter, Dillan; brother, Lee and wife, Beverly, and Emma; sisters-in-law, Pam and Denise; plus many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. SERVICE: No funeral or memorial service at this time. Abe unselfishly willed his body to The University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth for further research. MEMORIALS: The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
or The National Institute to Neurological Disorders and Strokes.