Abigail Lynn Bramlett DECATUR--Abigail "Abby" Lynn Bramlett, 6, went to be with our Lord Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Decatur. FUNERAL: was 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Victory Family Church in Decatur. Bro. Allen Bates officiated. Visitation: The family received friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Abby was born March 8, 2013, to Clayton Kelly and Kelly Jean Young Bramlett in Decatur. She was a member of the Victory Family Church in Decatur. Abby was a precious, loving, determined, strong-willed little girl. From day one, she lived life on her terms. If she wanted to accomplish a task, it was done to the best of her ability. Her love of roller skating, mud pit playing, swimming, painting, and learning could rival anyone on the planet. Even though she was small in size and years, she had an awesome work ethic. Abby helped work in the yard, clean house, push buttons to do laundry, but her favorite place was in the kitchen with her mama. She cracked eggs, stirred batter, cut out cookies and topped off things with cheese or sprinkles. Abby was very particular about the way things were done. If someone in a group setting was behind on task, performing incorrectly or not giving it their all, she had no problem calling you out and encouraging you to step it up in true Abby fashion. Abby was not only beautiful on the outside, but her soul was like nothing ever witnessed before. Abby's desire to stay here with her family was evident by her resilient fight over the past year. She endured so much and through it all her love for God and her family shone through. Abby Bramlett was truly a gift from God and gave this world hope and inspiration like no other. Abby was preceded in death by her grandfather, Curtis Roy "Buck" Young; her grandmother, Lynn Morgan; her aunt, Terry Debo. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish her memory are her parents, Clayton and Kelly Bramlett of Decatur; her brothers, Ayden Bramlett of Decatur and J.D. Fee and Summer of Denison; her sister, Brittany Fee and Alan of Fort Worth; her grandparents, Rick and Sherry Bramlett of Decatur; her great-grandmother, Ruth Bramlett of Decatur; her aunt, Laura Foreman and husband, Josh, of Decatur; her uncle, Chris Bramlett of Decatur; her cousins, Riley and Dylan Foreman of Decatur; and a host of friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019