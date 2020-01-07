|
Abraham Isaac Rossell FORT WORTH--Abraham Isaac Rossell, 43, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. SERVICE: A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., with the service beginning at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 9. 2020, at Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home, 6009 Wedgwood Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76133. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home. Isaac was born Sept. 4, 1976, in Fort Worth, Texas. He loved spending all his time with his family. He loved his children deeply. Aside from being a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, he had a tremendous heart for animals in need that he rescued. Issac was preceded in death by sisters, Adriana and Corina. SURVIVORS: Loving wife, Roxanne Natalie Rossell; sons, Adrian and Jacob; daughters, Briana and Alyssa; parents, Abraham and Dorina Rossell; and sisters, Judy Obregon and Francis Guzman.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 7, 2020