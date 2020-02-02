Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Abraham Salvador Ponce Obituary
Abraham Salvador Ponce ARLINGTON--Abraham Salvador Ponce, an Arlington resident since 1971, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. He was 88. A native of Clint, Texas, Abe was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and son. His favorite role was as grandfather to Timothy, Kirby, Mackenzie, Matthew and Mark. He also loved telling stories - sometimes harrowing - from his U.S. Navy service as a helicopter radio crewman during the Korean War. In 1955, he married Jovita Murillo, an Ysleta girl he met on what proved to be a momentous St. Patrick's Day while they were both in high school. Together, they raised three daughters and two sons. Abe earned a bachelor's and a master's degree attending night school at Texas Western College (now the University of Texas at El Paso). Details about survivors and services are available through Wade Funeral Home at https://memorial.wadefamilyfuneralhome.com/abraham-ponce/4083261/obituary.php lyfuneralhome.com/abraham-ponce/4083261/obituary.php
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020
