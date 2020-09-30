A.D. Thompson
October 24, 1930 - September 27, 2020
Paris, Texas - AD "Papaw" Thompson, 89, of Paris, Texas, died in his home September 27th, 2020.
AD has left behind his blushing bride of 70 years, Helen Jean Thompson, 2 children Terri Hollingsworth and Becky Specht, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister, Margie Fennimore, brother James Thomas Thompson.
Upon Papaw's request services will private. In lieu of flowers please mail donations to: Trail de Paris, P.O. Box 221 Paris, TX 75461-221.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 30, 2020.