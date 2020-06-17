Ada Irene Speairs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ada's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ada Irene Speairs FORT WORTH--Ada Irene Speairs, 88, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020, with her family at her side. SERVICE: Will be private at Greenwood Mausoleum. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 1870, Fort Worth, Texas 76101. Ada was born Feb. 28, 1932, in Texarkana, Texas, the daughter of James and Margaret Keller. Her chosen career was that of wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip in September 2002; and her brother, Bill Keller. SURVIVORS: Son, Scott Speairs (Joann); granddaughter, Kaitlyn Speairs; grandson, Phillip Speairs; the mother of her precious grandchildren, Kim Speairs; nieces, Kathy Keller, Kim Broom, Jenny Michero and Elizabeth Washburn; and nephew, Karl Keller.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved