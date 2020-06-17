Ada Irene Speairs FORT WORTH--Ada Irene Speairs, 88, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020, with her family at her side. SERVICE: Will be private at Greenwood Mausoleum. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 1870, Fort Worth, Texas 76101. Ada was born Feb. 28, 1932, in Texarkana, Texas, the daughter of James and Margaret Keller. Her chosen career was that of wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip in September 2002; and her brother, Bill Keller. SURVIVORS: Son, Scott Speairs (Joann); granddaughter, Kaitlyn Speairs; grandson, Phillip Speairs; the mother of her precious grandchildren, Kim Speairs; nieces, Kathy Keller, Kim Broom, Jenny Michero and Elizabeth Washburn; and nephew, Karl Keller.