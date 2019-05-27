|
Ada Norwood FORT WORTH-Ada Norwood made her peaceful transition on Monday. May 20, 2019, in the comfort of her residence, her loving daughters were at her bedside. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at First St. John Cathedral, 2401 East Berry St., Bishop Kenneth B. Spears, celebrant. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Richard, in Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Serenity Funerals & Cremations where Mrs. Norwood will repose in sweet slumber. Mrs. Norwood had been a faithful of the First St. John Cathedral for more the 70 years. SURVIVORS: Left in the caring hands of the Almighty are her loving daughters, LaVersa Grover and Ester Winston; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; other relatives; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 27, 2019