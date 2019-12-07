|
Adam K. Anderson FORT WORTH--Adam Keith Anderson, 52, born Jan. 25, 1967, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at North Dallas Funeral Home, 2710 Valley View Lane, Dallas, Texas. Adam was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He was preceded in death by father, John W. Anderson; mother, Clydia Lois Anderson; brother, Anthony W. Anderson; and grandson, Lynken J. Johnson. SURVIVORS: He is survived by wife, Angie T. Anderson; sons, Ryan Anderson and wife, McKell, Travis Anderson, and Pon Pimsorn and wife, Stephanie Cavazos; daughters, Alysia Anderson and Taylor Anderson; brothers, William C. Anderson and wife, Laura, and Kenneth D. Anderson; sister, Angela Wilden; and four grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 7, 2019