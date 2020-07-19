Adam Z. Assid HURST--Adam Z. Assid, born June 11, 1936, was a Montgomery Ward store manager, in Dallas, Texas, retired. He passed, peacefully, in Hurst, Texas, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. INTERMENT: Per his wishes, he was laid to rest in Sioux Falls, S.D. . Adam was preceded in death by his parents, Zine and Elsie; his sisters, Kadiesha, Mary, Minnie, and Laura; his brothers, Kamel, James, Abraham, and Alec; and his daughter, Debra. SURVIVORS: His wife, Margaret; his daughters, Shannon and Christy; his sons, David and Michael; and his sister, Eve.