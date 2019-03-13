|
Adan Aguirre Jr. ARLINGTON--Adan Aguirre Jr. Loved by many, Missed by all. Adan was born in Edinburgh, Texas, Jan. 27, 1961, eldest son of Adan and Virginia Aguirre. He left this earth Tuesday, March 5, 2019, to be a guardian angel to his grandchildren, Aden and Karsley. SERVICE: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Church Angels Funeral Home. Adan worked at Bell Helicopter for 20 years and retired in 2018. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, Hailey, Kelsey; his stepson, Eric; his parents, Adan and Virginia; his siblings, Delmiro, Angelina, Sylvia, and Alicia; his wife, Cara Marsh Aguirre. Thank you to everyone for the prayers, flowers and help in celebrating his life.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2019