Adelaide Raetz FORT WORTH--Adelaide Raetz passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at St. Patrick Cathedral. Burial: Mount Olivet Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial at Joe T. Garcia's Restaurant. Rosary: 4 p.m. Sunday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole with a visitation continuing until 6 p.m. MEMORIALS: Gifts in Adelaide's memory may be made to St. Patrick's Altar Society, 1206 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth, TX 76102; or to Carmelite Nuns, 5801 Mt. Carmel Drive, Arlington, TX 76017. Adelaide was born Dec. 16, 1930, in Millsap to Jorge and Teresa Uribe. She was one of eight children. Later, she became the Fort Wolters base commander's secretary, where she met Joseph Raetz. They married in 1957. Adelaide and Joseph both retired from the federal government before she began her second career as a full-time caregiver for Joe, a devoted grandmother, and an extreme sports fan. Her passions were faith, family and football. The family wishes to express its appreciation to the staff of The Covenant Place of Burleson for their care and compassion. SURVIVORS: Son, Timothy and wife, Mandi; grandsons, Chase and wife, Taylor, and their son, Raleigh; Heath and wife, Megan, and their daughter, Bellamy; granddaughter, Shelbi; twin brother, Eusebio Uribe; sister, Marcella Uribe; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 16, 2019
