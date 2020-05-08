I just heard about the loss of that lovely Adele Perry ( as I knew her in high school) from my daughter-in-law Jill Rosen Davis. Somehow we all remain connected if we are lucky. I remember Adele as a beautiful, sweet and loving friend. I did run into her a few times in Fort Worth while visiting my Alma Mater, TCU. She was always just as lovely as she was in high school. Sending love. Barbara Young Faulkner

Barbara Faulkner

Friend