Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Adolph Zdenek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adolph J. Zdenek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adolph J. Zdenek Obituary
Adolph J. Zdenek MOORESVILLE, N.C.--Adolph Joseph Zdenek, 93, of Mooresville, N.C., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. He lived in Davidson, N.C., Arlington and Houston, Texas. He served in the Merchant Marines during World War II. He was preceded in death in 2016 by his wife who he absolutely adored during their 59 years of marriage. SURVIVORS: His children, Wright (Marissa) Zdenek of Houston, Texas, Julli (Tom) Goodwin of Davidson, N.C., Mike (Melanie) of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Michael Zdenek, Marissa Zajac, Coley Goodwin, Blake Goodwin, Ryan Zdenek. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Dallas, Texas, at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adolph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -