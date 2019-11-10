|
|
Adolph J. Zdenek MOORESVILLE, N.C.--Adolph Joseph Zdenek, 93, of Mooresville, N.C., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. He lived in Davidson, N.C., Arlington and Houston, Texas. He served in the Merchant Marines during World War II. He was preceded in death in 2016 by his wife who he absolutely adored during their 59 years of marriage. SURVIVORS: His children, Wright (Marissa) Zdenek of Houston, Texas, Julli (Tom) Goodwin of Davidson, N.C., Mike (Melanie) of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Michael Zdenek, Marissa Zajac, Coley Goodwin, Blake Goodwin, Ryan Zdenek. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Dallas, Texas, at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019