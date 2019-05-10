|
Adolph "Fito" Obiedo FORT WORTH -- Adolph "Fito" Obiedo, 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Visitation: 5 p.m. Sunday with the Rosary at 7 p.m. at Mount Olivet Chapel. Burial: 1 p.m. Monday at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. SURVIVORS: Wife, Elizabeth; daughters, Angela (Ismael) and Christina; sons, Roman (Socorro), John and Adolph, Jr (Liz); 13 grandchildren, Daniel, Benjamin, Megan, Roman Jr., John Jr., Richard, Liliana, Venus, Sierra, Isaac, Joshua, Alexandra and Caylee; 10 great-grandchildren, Liam, Mathayus, Isayah, Jeremyah, Nora, Anabelle, Izaeah, Adriel, Nevaeh and Elijah; and brother, Armando.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2019