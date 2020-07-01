Adrian Wesley Caruthers ARLINGTON--Adrian Wesley Caruthers, 94, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Friday, June 26, 2020. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Emerald Hills Funeral Home in Kennedale. Visitation: The family will receive friends for visitation from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Emerald Hills Funeral Home. Facial masks are required to attend services. Adrian was born June 7, 1926, in Brownfield, Texas, to Augustus and Myrka Solomon Caruthers. He grew up in Loop, Texas. He attended Mansfield ISD. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a plane captain, which is where he began his love of aircrafts. He continued his career in aerospace and eventually hired on at LTV in Grand Prairie where he retired after 37 years. He enjoyed being on the team that built and tested experimental aircrafts. Adrian had his private pilot's license and enjoyed painting, playing harmonica and especially spending time with his family. Adrian's faith sustained him throughout his life. He was deeply loved and respected by all his family and friends and will be greatly missed, but we look forward to being reunited in heaven. Adrian was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Billie Atchison Caruthers; brother, Merle Caruthers; sister, Delma Oneta Caruthers Robertson. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Cathy Caruthers; son, Alan Caruthers and wife, Cindy; son, David Caruthers and wife, Brenda; sister, Virgie Caruthers Lee; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great=grandchildren.