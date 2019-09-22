|
Adrien Dalvus Tucker Jr. PEORIA, ARIZ.--Adrien Dalvus Tucker Jr., born in Mineral Wells, TX 5-23-1951, passed away 9-3-2019 after a battle with cancer. Adrien served on the USS Lafayette (SSBN-616) and also on a Research Ship. Following his years of service, he had various jobs, including programming computers and owned and operated Corky's garage in Joshua City, TX. He worked for General Dynamics and retired from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co. as and F-16 engineer. His job at Lockheed took him overseas where he and Jayne lived and explored other parts of the world. Adrien was a loving husband and a true gentleman. He will be deeply missed. Preceding him are his father, Adrien Sr.; mother, Madge (Rockwell) Spivey; and brother, Tim. Survivors: Beloved wife, Jayne (Switzer) Tucker of 27 years; son, Scott (Sharon); brothers, Gary and Dan; and numerous relatives and friends. Service in AZ to be determined.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019