Agnes Ann Butz Reardon HOUSTON -- Agnes Ann Butz Reardon, 90, finished her life peacefully in Houston, Texas on April 20, 2019. GRAVESIDE: 12 p.m. Monday at Greenwood Memorial Park. Born in Fort Worth, Texas on May 11, 1928, daughter of Bernice Getzendaner and Harry J. Butz. Agnes attended Arlington Heights High School, Gulf Park Junior College in Gulf Park, Miss., and she graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a B.A. degree in 1945 while being a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She married Herbert Patrick (Pat) Reardon in 1953 in Fort Worth and moved to Houston in 1960 where she re-affiliated with The Junior League and member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Agnes and Pat enjoyed many years of playing golf, tennis, sailing, bridge, dancing and weekend retreats on Inks Lake, or River Hills located in Kerrville, Texas with their closest friends from Fort Worth and Houston. Fort Worth was always special in her heart and cherished friendships with the likes of Colleen Geren and Cornelia Friedman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert P. Reardon; parents; brother, William B. Butz and wife, Mona Morris Butz; son, Patrick Kelly Reardon; brother-in-law, John Reardon. SURVIVORS: Son, David B. Reardon and wife, Keri Ann of Houston; grandson, Brice P. Reardon of Houston; brother, John B. Butz of Covington, La.; nephews, Russell Butz of Covington, La., and Allen Butz of McKinney, Texas; and niece, Barbara Morris of New York, N.Y.



