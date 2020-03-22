Home

Alan Brian Curlee Obituary
Alan Brian Curlee HURST--Alan Brian Curlee, a local real estate developer, passed away peacefully Monday, March 16, 2020, at home in Hurst. SERVICE: A private family service will be held in celebration of his life. Alan was a devoted husband to his wife of 53 years, Judi; a loving father to his children, Richard, Christine, Robert, Brian and Tim, along with their spouses. Alan has 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren whom he adored. He leaves behind his brother and best friend, Dan Curlee and wife, Jayne. 1 Corinthians 13:8- "Love never dies."
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020
