Alan Brian Jones FORT WORTH--Alan Brian Jones passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his home in Fort Worth. SERVICE: The family will hold a private service to honor his life. MEMORIALS: Contributions in memory of Brian may be made to the Humane Society of North Texas or the ASPCA. Brian was born Sept. 28, 1958, in Fort Worth to Bill and Joanne Jones. He graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in 1978 and in 1982 received his Bachelor's degree from Texas Christian University. Brian worked as a coach and teacher at HF Stevens Middle School in Crowley for over 23 years, where he was loved and respected by all. Brian was an extremely kind and caring person who loved his family, pets and students more than anything. He found happiness in a life of simplicity and helping others. Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur Marshal and Jewell Hester; grandparents, Buff and Ethel Jones; parents, Bill and Joanne Jones; and brother, Brent Jones. SURVIVORS: Brother, Brad Jones; nieces, Rebecca and Elizabeth Jones; sister, Karen Spathias and husband, Roger; nephew and niece, Taylor and Haley Spathias; as well as his sister-in-law, Julie Jones; and nephew and niece, Jacob and Lauren Jones. Brian will be missed by many but never forgotten.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary