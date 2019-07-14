Alan Bryan Cole LEWISVILLE--His heart full of stories, his mind full of knowledge, the world lost a storyteller extraordinaire on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Alan Bryan Cole will be remembered as a fiercely loving and loyal husband, father, brother in love, uncle and comrade-in-arms to his family and friends. Not above doing the unexpected, to train his daughters to obey their parents, he climbed into the tub, fully clothed with his boots on and sat down between them so their Mom could finally finish the bath the girls were so desperate to avoid. Ever the teacher, as a gunsmith, he felt it important to teach his mother-in-law how to shoot a 38 revolver. Nothing like seeing your Mom with cigarette hanging out of her mouth, and a wide-brimmed hat, blasting away at a target with said revolver and hitting it! He was an artist, an author, gunsmith, and military historian--remembering details of obscure battles but not his wedding anniversary or his wife's birthday, she developed a method by attaching said days with battle anniversaries. It didn't work, but the thought was there. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Harrison Cole Jr. and Sarah Cornelie Gonser Cole. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Susan Frost Cole; daughters, Elizabeth and Samantha Cole; two sisters-in-love and their families; and wonderful friends and comrades. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service will be forthcoming at a future date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations to be sent to your closest pet rescue organization. Also, feel free to raise a glass of your favorite beverage to Al. He will be remembered always.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019