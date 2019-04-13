Alan Dean Luskey FORT WORTH--Having lived and loved well, Alan Dean Luskey reluctantly released his hold on life. Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Alan passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, surrounded by his family. He will be remembered by his countless friends and loving family for his deep love of people. SERVICE: A service honoring Alan's life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary of Beth-El Congregation, 4900 Briarhaven Road, Fort Worth. He will be laid to rest privately in the Beth-El Section of Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the following organizations that are meaningful to Alan and the Luskey family: The Alan Luskey Endowed Dean's Scholarship in Business at UT's Red McCombs School of Business, McCombs Development Office, 2110 Speedway, Stop B6006, Austin, TX 78712; Texas Health Fort Worth NICU Fund, in loving memory of Alan Luskey to Texas Health Resources Foundation, P.O. Box 200038, Arlington, TX 76006-9946; or to Jewish Family Services, 4049 Kingsridge Road, Fort Worth, TX 76109. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife, Susan May Luskey, Alan is survived by his children, Stephen Luskey and his wife, Meredith, and Taylor Lacy and her husband, Thomas; grandchildren, Walker, Lyle, Archer, Margot and Louisa; brother, Larry; sisters, Sharon Krost and her husband, Michael, and Melanie Kirschner and her husband, Spence; father-in-law, Alan May; sisters-in-law, Antoinette Davis and her husband, Barry, and Allison Margoshes and her husband, Dan; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins and their families.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary