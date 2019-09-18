Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Faulks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Drew Faulks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Drew Faulks Obituary
Alan Drew Faulks BURLESON -- Alan Drew Faulks, 72, beloved husband, father and papa, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. He bravely and courageously battled Parkinson's and heart disease for several years, and through it all, never lost his sense of humor nor his faith in Jesus Christ. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel, with a reception to follow. Rev. Bill Bowers will officiate. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. Alan was born March 12, 1947, in Abilene, Texas, one of five boys to Earl and Orana "Toby" Faulks. He and his brothers shared an unbreakable bond that lasted a lifetime. Alan worked for a local florist and for Del Monte while attending McMurry College. He worked as an adjuster and went on to be a claim manager in the insurance industry working for Travelers, JCPenney, MetLife, and Unitrin. He also served as an army reservist. Alan married the love of his life and best friend, Patricia "Pat" Friske, also of Abilene, and together they raised two girls and became lifelong residents of Burleson. Nicknamed "Friendly Faulks" and "Ford" by friends and family, he was loved by all who knew him and helped everyone he met, no matter how big or small the need. Alan was preceded in death by his parents; longtime loving stepfather, Henry Snodgrass; brothers, Randy and Kenneth Faulks; and brother-in-law Paul Friske. SURVIVORS: Wife of 43 years, Patricia "Pat" Faulks; daughters, Leah King and husband, David of Northlake and Angela Faulks of North Richland Hills; one grandchild and "little darlin" Clementine Grace King; brothers, Herluth Faulks (Mary) of Crowley and Michael Faulks (Julia) of Bedford; brother-in-law, Jim Friske (Dee) of McKinney; sisters-in-law, Tommie Friske of Abilene (wife of Paul), and Carolyn Friske of Austin; Robert Parnell, a dear friend; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More