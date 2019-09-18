|
|
Alan Drew Faulks BURLESON -- Alan Drew Faulks, 72, beloved husband, father and papa, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. He bravely and courageously battled Parkinson's and heart disease for several years, and through it all, never lost his sense of humor nor his faith in Jesus Christ. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel, with a reception to follow. Rev. Bill Bowers will officiate. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. Alan was born March 12, 1947, in Abilene, Texas, one of five boys to Earl and Orana "Toby" Faulks. He and his brothers shared an unbreakable bond that lasted a lifetime. Alan worked for a local florist and for Del Monte while attending McMurry College. He worked as an adjuster and went on to be a claim manager in the insurance industry working for Travelers, JCPenney, MetLife, and Unitrin. He also served as an army reservist. Alan married the love of his life and best friend, Patricia "Pat" Friske, also of Abilene, and together they raised two girls and became lifelong residents of Burleson. Nicknamed "Friendly Faulks" and "Ford" by friends and family, he was loved by all who knew him and helped everyone he met, no matter how big or small the need. Alan was preceded in death by his parents; longtime loving stepfather, Henry Snodgrass; brothers, Randy and Kenneth Faulks; and brother-in-law Paul Friske. SURVIVORS: Wife of 43 years, Patricia "Pat" Faulks; daughters, Leah King and husband, David of Northlake and Angela Faulks of North Richland Hills; one grandchild and "little darlin" Clementine Grace King; brothers, Herluth Faulks (Mary) of Crowley and Michael Faulks (Julia) of Bedford; brother-in-law, Jim Friske (Dee) of McKinney; sisters-in-law, Tommie Friske of Abilene (wife of Paul), and Carolyn Friske of Austin; Robert Parnell, a dear friend; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019