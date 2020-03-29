Home

Alan Jay Sales

Alan Jay Sales ALBA -- Alan Jay Sales, born June 21, 1953, died surrounded by loving family March 13, 2020. SERVICE: Plans for a memorial service are pending. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Alan's family would appreciate donations to www.multiplesystematrophy.org or www.hearttohearthospice.com. Alan willed his body to UT Southwestern Medical Center for the study of his disease. Alan's legacy bespeaks strength and humor, faith and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, A.J. and June. SURVIVORS: Wife, Kathy Sales; sons, Adam, Ryan (Sarah); grandson, Brady; brother, Terry (Carol); nieces, Tessa, Tanna; nephew, Tyler; in-laws, Christine and Arlen; sister-in-law, Sherri (Sam); and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020
