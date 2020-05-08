Alan Neville Clay STEPHENVILLE -- Alan Neville Clay, dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and child of God, passed into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, May 4, 2020. The family grieves their loss and yet celebrates Alan's victory in Jesus over the health challenges that she faced. GRAVESIDE: A private service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park on May 11, 2020. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Junior Diabetes Research Foundation or to Christ Chapel Bible Church's Benevolence Fund. Alan was born to Edwin and Katharine Neville on Sept. 18, 1946, in Birmingham, Alabama. After moving to Fort Worth at the age of 12, Alan attended Arlington Heights High School, and enjoyed athletics and various social activities. She attended the University of Texas, where she met her husband, Lee Clay of Fort Worth. Together, Alan and Lee served the Lord in their local church, and Alan frequently served her community through volunteer opportunities. Alan was known for her outgoing personality and her friendliness that she extended to everyone she met. Whether it was in their Fort Worth home or at their family ranch, Alan tirelessly opened her home with an unparalleled hospitality. She loved worshiping the Lord, and spending time with family and friends. SURVIVORS: Husband of 51 years, Lee Clay; daughters and their husbands, Charlotte and Jeff Buell and Courtney and Todd Breeding; grandchildren Brent, Ashlee, Sarah and Caleb Buell, and Ashton, Sawyer and Caroline Breeding; sister, Katharine Neville Rottler; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.