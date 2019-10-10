Home

Albert Clarence Akins Sr.

Albert Clarence Akins Sr. Obituary
Albert Clarence Akins, Sr. FORT WORTH -- Mr. Albert Clarence Akins, Sr., 89, transitioned from time into eternity on Saturday, October 5, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Mayfield Missionary Baptist Church, 2101 Amanda Avenue. Visitation: Noon-5:30pm, Friday, in the Ruby Chapel at Tree of Life; the family will receive friends from 5:30-6:30pm. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens SURVIVORS: Left in God's care are: His Beloved Children, Brenda Akins, Sandra Young, Carolyn Weatherall of Greenville, SC, Albert C. Akins, Jr. and Sheila Sanders (Darryl); His Step-Mother, Mrs. Curtis Mae Akins; His Brother, Riley Akins (Dalphene) of Los Angeles, CA; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 10, 2019
