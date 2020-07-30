1/1
Albert Daniel Ruiz
Albert Daniel Ruiz FORT WORTH -- Albert Daniel Ruiz, 77, a beloved son, brother and friend passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 in Mount Olivet Chapel. Danny was born Dec. 11, 1942 to John and Trinidad in Fort Worth. He was a long time employee and retired from The Fort Worth Club. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alfred, Tony, Jimmy, Michael; and sister, Trine. SURVIVORS: Brothers, Patrick, George, Ricky; and numerous family members and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 30, 2020.
