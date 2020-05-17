Albert "Big Al" Faxon Topham DALLAS--Albert "Big Al" Faxon Topham passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at home at the age of 99. SERVICE: Pending due to Covid-19. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to Bates College, Z Andrews Road, Lewiston, ME 04240 or Northridge Presbyterian Church, 6920 Bob O Link Drive, Dallas, TX 75214. Al was born Aug. 2, 1920, in Boston, Mass., the only child of Robert A. and Corinne Faxon Topham. He played hockey and football in high school at The Huntington School and then at Bates College where he was a football All-American in 1939 and 1940. After graduation in 1941, Al was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. In 1943, he married Jeanne Bancroft and was married for 56 years until her death in 2000. Al and Jeanne had daughter, Candy, and a son, Roy. Jeanne and Al loved watching Roy play football in high school for Woodrow Wilson and in college for TCU. He remained an avid sports fan and loved watching his granddaughter, Sarah, pitch - winning the state championship and pitching for the Arkansas Lady Razorbacks. They were proud of their daughter, Candy, who received numerous Teacher of the Year awards in Tucson, Ariz. In 1942, Al enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served as a captain. He was a plank holder aboard the battleship USS New Jersey. In officer training school, he finished eighth out of a class of 240. He fought in the Pacific theater of World War II for almost four years. He remained very patriotic and was so proud of his granddaughter, Amy, a current career officer in the U.S. Navy. After the Marines, Al was the commercial lines manager for Travelers Insurance Company for over 40 years, retiring in 1984. He built the Dallas office from half a million to over $10 million in revenue. Al was a world-class quail hunter and skeet shooter and was inducted into the NSSA Hall of Fame in 2004. As a skeet shooting referee, Al was responsible for bringing complete fairness and objectivity to skeet shooting with professionally trained referees. He was the chief referee for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics skeet shooting competition. Al was a member of the Dallas Gun Club, serving as president in 1981-82. Al was a master woodworker, creating beautiful furniture, pens and anything made from wood. He was an active member of the Northridge Presbyterian Church for over 65 years. Big Al was often described as a "character," a great friend, fierce competitor, skilled craftsman and wonderful family man. He was tough, loyal and highly ethical. He will be missed but not forgotten. Al was preceded in his death by his wife, Jeanne Bancroft Topham, and granddaughter, Leslie Jeanne Likes. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son, Roy and wife, Laurie; daughter, Candy Likes and husband, Keith; grandchildren, Amy Topham and husband, Kirk Timmins, Sarah Topham and husband, Jeff Koons, Bradley Likes and wife, Erin; and four great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Patricia Barron, Randy Y'Barbo, and Brenda Smith for their care and friendship for Al for many years.