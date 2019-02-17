|
Albert George Schaefer FORT WORTH--Albert George Schaefer, 83, departed this life on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born in Taylor County to the late Albert G Schaefer and Mary Elsie Formby Schaefer. He was a great Master Electrician and his number was 66. Al was an avid tennis player. SURVIVORS: His loving wife of 18 years, Roberta Schaefer whom he married on Dec. 31, 2002; children, Cathy Thornberg and George Schaefer; stepson, Brian Lee Brown; many other loving family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019