Albert John Strittmatter HALTOM CITY--Albert John Strittmatter passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at age 61. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, First Baptist Church of Fort Worth, 5001 NE Loop 820, Fort Worth, Texas, 76137. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas, Oct. 2, 1958, to William and Lola. SURVIVORS: Wife of 40 years, Lynda; daughters, Jennifer Marks (Charles), Jesica Chavira (Chris); grandchildren, Lilly Marks, Blake and John Chavira; brothers, Kenneth Heine, Ronnie Strittmatter; and sister, Laura Thompson .
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.