Albert John Strittmatter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert John Strittmatter HALTOM CITY--Albert John Strittmatter passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at age 61. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, First Baptist Church of Fort Worth, 5001 NE Loop 820, Fort Worth, Texas, 76137. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas, Oct. 2, 1958, to William and Lola. SURVIVORS: Wife of 40 years, Lynda; daughters, Jennifer Marks (Charles), Jesica Chavira (Chris); grandchildren, Lilly Marks, Blake and John Chavira; brothers, Kenneth Heine, Ronnie Strittmatter; and sister, Laura Thompson .


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved