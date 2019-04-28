|
Albert Wiesman HALTOM CITY--Albert Wiesman, 97, of Haltom City passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Bedford. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday at St. George Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 5 p.m. Sunday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Albert was born in Lindsay, Texas, to Frank Wiesman and Mary Walterscheid Wiesman on March 16, 1922. He was a veteran of World War II and served in the Navy. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a 4th-degree Knight. The family of Albert wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Parkwood (Mayfair) Memory Care and Choice Hospice. Albert was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Carolina Scheopner Wiesman. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Alma Wiesman; daughter, Gaylyn Fagan-King and husband, Dale; grandson, Aaron Fagan and fiance, Kelly Stewart; great-grandson, Dawson Fagan; stepdaughter, Bonnie Skaggs and husband, Toby; grandson, Travis Skaggs; stepgrandchildren, Nicolas King and wife, Kristin, Daniel King and wife, Rosie, Whitney Thedford and husband, Shawn; stepgreat-grandchildren, Corbin and Hagen Thedford, Jaxon, Brady, Mason and Tyler King; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019