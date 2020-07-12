1/1
Albert Yukio Kawamoto
Albert Yukio Kawamoto ARLINGTON--Albert Yukio Kawamoto, faithful servant of our Jesus Christ, went to spend eternity with Him in Heaven at age 88. The Lord called Al home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, as he slept peacefully at home. CELEBRATION SERVICE: 6 p.m. CDT Monday, July 13, at Rush Creek Church - Arlington Park Campus, 5510 Matlock Road, Arlington, Texas 76018. Masks required. Service will also be on Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/rushcreekap/ SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife of 55-plus years, Kathleen; son, Deron Kawamoto; daughters, Janine Wong and Hope Song (spouses, ChenWai Wong and Zachary Lewis); grandchildren, Benjamin, Luke (wife, Emma), Jacob, Ethan, Malia, Aiyana, Kaya, Wolf; great-granddaughter, Arrow. KISER UNDERTAKING LLC Mansfield, 817-546-0108 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

