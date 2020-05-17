Alberta D. Harris FORT WORTH--Madam Alberta D. Talton Harris, 83, answered the call of her savior on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: You may visit Madam Harris from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, as she rests in sweet repose in the Ruby Chapel at Tree of Life; the Harris Family will have a private burial in the Garden of Gospel at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Madam Harris was the widow of the Late Pastor Cecil Harris Sr. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care, her children, Cecelia Jobe (Anthony), Pastor Mark A. Harris (Pamela), Pastor Albert W. Harris (Cheryl), Therssa L. Burnett (Marvin), Adolphus V. Harris (Shirley), Joseph E. Harris (Antoinette), LeNora Horton (Pastor James), Pastor Victor G. Harris (Dionne), Deborah E. Crossley, Pastor Marcus E. Harris (Melina), Sharon F. Harris, Regina R. Guy (David) and Cecil Harris Jr. (Tamara); four sisters; 59 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; the Galatian Missionary Baptist Church family; and a host of other relatives and friends.