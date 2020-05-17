Alberta D. Harris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alberta D. Harris FORT WORTH--Madam Alberta D. Talton Harris, 83, answered the call of her savior on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: You may visit Madam Harris from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, as she rests in sweet repose in the Ruby Chapel at Tree of Life; the Harris Family will have a private burial in the Garden of Gospel at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Madam Harris was the widow of the Late Pastor Cecil Harris Sr. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care, her children, Cecelia Jobe (Anthony), Pastor Mark A. Harris (Pamela), Pastor Albert W. Harris (Cheryl), Therssa L. Burnett (Marvin), Adolphus V. Harris (Shirley), Joseph E. Harris (Antoinette), LeNora Horton (Pastor James), Pastor Victor G. Harris (Dionne), Deborah E. Crossley, Pastor Marcus E. Harris (Melina), Sharon F. Harris, Regina R. Guy (David) and Cecil Harris Jr. (Tamara); four sisters; 59 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; the Galatian Missionary Baptist Church family; and a host of other relatives and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Tree of Life Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-5433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 17, 2020
Well family another beautiful angel gone to be with the King and my mom Claudia
rejoicing & singing in that heavenly Choir.
I Love you guys
Donetta (Day) Taylor
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved