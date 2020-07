Alecia Gail Jenkins FORT WORTH--Alecia Gail Jenkins, 51, Passed on June 25, 2020 GRAVESIDE SERVICES: Fri. July 3 at 10 a.m. at Skyvue Memorial Gardens Cemetery 7220 Rendon Bloodworth Rd, Mansfield, Tx 76063 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries