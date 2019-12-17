|
Alejandro Pina FORT WORTH--Alejandro Pina (Castoreno) was born Jan. 10, 2001. Alex, beloved son and brother was taken from us tragically at an early age. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 2641 Burchill Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76105. Visitation: was 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral, Fort Worth, Texas, 76112. Alex was in his first year of college. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind his mother, Ricarda; father, Andrew; brothers, Fredrick, Adres, Andrew Jr., Renee, Gabriel; sister, Misty; and girlfriend, Elizabeth.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 17, 2019