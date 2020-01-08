|
Aleta Joy Coffee Stubblefield FORT WORTH--Aleta Joy Coffee Stubblefield, 83, passed away Sunday, Jan. 4, 2020. SERVICE: Funeral: 1:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Joy was born Nov. 25, 1936, in Hope, Ark., to Trula and Carl Coffee. She graduated from Hope High School in 1955, where she remained close friends with her classmates for more than 65 years. She moved to Fort Worth at the age of 19 and worked for Continental Bank for several years. She was a longtime dedicated member and volunteer for the Woman's Club of Fort Worth and the Salvation Army. Joy was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Duron Stubblefield, Jr.; and her son, Jeffrey Alan Stubblefield. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Jill Stubblefield Peterson and husband, Steven of Knoxville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jeffrey Stubblefield, Jr., and Bryan Stubblefield, both of Fort Worth and Nathan and Bethany Peterson of Knoxville; sisters, Alice Benson and Nell Joiner, both of Keller; and daughter-in-law, Arleen Stubblefield of Fort Worth.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020