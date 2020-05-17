Alexander Carl Rodriquez FORT WORTH--Alexander Carl Rodriquez, 69, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, on March 26, 1951, Carl had a long career as a machinist, spending his last 19 years before retirement with Martin Sprocket and Gear. He is remembered as a loving husband to wife, Florence, for 46 years, and as a devoted father, grandfather, and brother. Carl will also be fondly remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. He is known for his love of gathering with family and friends, having a quick wit, being a loyal Washington Redskins fan, and playing the lotto. Carl was raised and lived his entire life on the Westside of Fort Worth. He was a graduate of Trimble Tech High School where he had unforgettable football memories. He spent many years volunteering in the community, and serving as a member of San Mateo Catholic Church. Carl was a proud dad and grandpa, who would look forward to spending time with his kids and grandkids daily. You could also expect to see him sitting next to his lifelong friends at swap meets, celebrations, and various fundraising events. He is remembered as a man who was genuinely caring, loving, and who was blessed throughout the years with meaningful relationships. Carl was preceded in death by father, Santiago Rodriquez; mother, Alejandra Rodriquez; brothers, Jimmy Rodriquez and Joe Paul Rodriquez; mother-in-law, Matilda Salinas; brother-in-law, Joe Raymond Almarez. SURVIVORS: Wife, Florence; son, James Rodriquez and wife, Anna; daughters, Jennifer Ward and husband, James, Jessica Mendoza and husband, Pj; grandchildren, Emma-Rae, Emily, Dominic, Cruz, Ella and Jax; sisters, Francis Stone and Cecilia Almarez; brother, George Richard Rodriquez.