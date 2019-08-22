|
Alfred E. King FORT WORTH -- Alfred E. King, a United States Postal Employee, made his peaceful transition on Monday August 19, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Pilgrim Valley Missionary Baptist Church 4800 South Riverside Drive the Reverend Maverick Gayden pastor, officiating. Burial: 11:00 a.m. Monday August 26, 2019 in the Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: Friends of Mr. King may visit him as he slumber's at Serenity Funerals and Cremations, Friday 12-8 p.m. with the family hour 7-8 p.m. at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Left in the caring hands of the Almighty, his loving and devoted wife Delicia King, children Eric King and wife (Maukeisha), Jordan King and Jaylon King, four grandchildren Rebecca, Zekyra, Zaveon, Kaquan and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 22, 2019