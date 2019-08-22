Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Pilgrim Valley Missionary Baptist Church
4800 South Riverside Drive
View Map
Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred E. King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred E. King Obituary
Alfred E. King FORT WORTH -- Alfred E. King, a United States Postal Employee, made his peaceful transition on Monday August 19, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Pilgrim Valley Missionary Baptist Church 4800 South Riverside Drive the Reverend Maverick Gayden pastor, officiating. Burial: 11:00 a.m. Monday August 26, 2019 in the Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: Friends of Mr. King may visit him as he slumber's at Serenity Funerals and Cremations, Friday 12-8 p.m. with the family hour 7-8 p.m. at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Left in the caring hands of the Almighty, his loving and devoted wife Delicia King, children Eric King and wife (Maukeisha), Jordan King and Jaylon King, four grandchildren Rebecca, Zekyra, Zaveon, Kaquan and a host of other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now