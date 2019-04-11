Home

Cox Funeral Home
218 S Meridian
Jasonville, IN 47438
(812) 665-9490
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home
218 S Meridian
Jasonville, IN 47438

Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home
218 S Meridian
Jasonville, IN 47438

Alfred Earl Shidler FORT WORTH -- Alfred E. Shidler, 95, passed away the morning of Monday, April 8, 2019, in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL: 3 p.m. Friday at Cox Funeral Home, 218 S. Meridian St, Jasonville, Ind., with a gathering of friends beginning at 2 p.m. He was born Jan. 2, 1924, in Clay County, Ind. to Clyde and Irene Shidler, the seventh of eleven siblings. He knew the Lord, cherished his family, was a good friend to many and will be greatly missed. A highly decorated veteran of WWII, he served in the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division, 188th Glider Infantry Regiment. He fought on New Guinea, Luzon and Manila in the Philippines, and participated in the raid at Los Ba¤os prison camp which succeeded in freeing more than 2,000 civilians. He was sent to Japan on Aug. 30, 1945, as part of the U.S. occupational force. On June 1, 1947, he married Norma Sandberg from Terre Haute, Ind. and they subsequently moved to Evansville where they lived, worked and raised a family together until Norma's death in September 1982. Al moved to Fort Worth in January 2011, where he made friends, enjoyed the weather, and became a fan of the Texas Rangers. He was known for always having a joke ready for any who needed cheering. SURVIVORS: Two sisters, Ann Stevens of Coalmont, Ind, and Gladys Wright of Paris, Ill; daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Andy Clark of Fort Branch, Ind; son and daughter-in-law, Phil and Joanne Shidler of Olive Branch, Miss; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and D'Ann Shidler of Millsap, Texas; he was also blessed with seven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 11, 2019
