Alfred Henry Traversie FORT WORTH--Alfred Henry Traversie, 84, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at home with his family. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Springdale Baptist Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Greenwood. Al was born May 11, 1934, on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. After a short time in the Airborne, he relocated to Texas where he met and married Shirley on Oct. 1, 1957, and started his family. Al held various jobs before he began his career at Lennox industries in 1962, where he retired 29 years later in 1991. Al loved fishing; bowling; the "salty water"; his family; friends; and his two dogs, Puff and Speedy. Al's passion was amateur boxing where he devoted 60-plus years of his time, knowledge and love to so many young fighters. Coach Al trained multiple national champions and pro fighters, male and female alike. He is known to many as "Grandpa," "Coach Al," and "Chief" and will be remembered for his inappropriate jokes at the most unexpected times and the way he never gave up on any of us no matter how bad or how many times we messed up. Al was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; and two boys, Gary and Dallas. SURVIVORS: Sons, Alfred Jr. and Sherman; granddaughter, Jessica; grandsons, Gary Jr. and wife, Elena, Jacob and wife, Katie, Elijah, Jeromi and William; great-grandchildren, Albert, Danielle, Anthony, Abagail, Emery, Mason, Bryce and Kaine; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.



