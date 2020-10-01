1/1
Alfredo G. Hignojos
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfredo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfredo G. Hignojos
December 31, 1964 - September 28, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Alfredo G. Hignojos, 55, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7341 Glenview Drive, North Richland Hills, 76180. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.Rosary: 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet Chapel.
Alfredo was born Dec. 31, 1964 in Pecos, Texas to Rosa Gamboa and Alfredo A. Hignojos. He proudly served with the U. S. Marine Corps as an Amphibious Assault Vehicle mechanic.
Alfred was a licensed electrician. He enjoyed golf, bowling, traveling and the Dallas Cowboys in his free time. He loved his family and boasted about being the favorite child.
The most joyous thing in his life was when he met his wife Lupe. He was most proud of their love and marriage.
He is survived by his wife, Lupe Hignojos of North Richland Hills; two sons, Javier Camarillo and Christopher Camarillo; one grandchild, Kathrine Camarillo; two siblings, Noah Hignojos wife, Leah and Cristina Hignojos; nephew, Angelray Hignojos; his parents, Alfredo and Rosa Hignojos and his father-in-law, A. D. Camarillo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Rosary
06:00 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Service
11:00 AM
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved