Alfredo G. HignojosDecember 31, 1964 - September 28, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Alfredo G. Hignojos, 55, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7341 Glenview Drive, North Richland Hills, 76180. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.Rosary: 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet Chapel.Alfredo was born Dec. 31, 1964 in Pecos, Texas to Rosa Gamboa and Alfredo A. Hignojos. He proudly served with the U. S. Marine Corps as an Amphibious Assault Vehicle mechanic.Alfred was a licensed electrician. He enjoyed golf, bowling, traveling and the Dallas Cowboys in his free time. He loved his family and boasted about being the favorite child.The most joyous thing in his life was when he met his wife Lupe. He was most proud of their love and marriage.He is survived by his wife, Lupe Hignojos of North Richland Hills; two sons, Javier Camarillo and Christopher Camarillo; one grandchild, Kathrine Camarillo; two siblings, Noah Hignojos wife, Leah and Cristina Hignojos; nephew, Angelray Hignojos; his parents, Alfredo and Rosa Hignojos and his father-in-law, A. D. Camarillo.