|
|
Alice Chamness Velazquez FORT WORTH--Alice "Billie" Chamness Velazquez, beloved wife, mother, sister-in-law, aunt and friend of many, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Mrs. Velazquez was 85. SERVICE: 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend need to arrive at the cemetery, in procession lane 3, by 2 p.m. Born Sept. 2, 1934, Billie cherished her pets and often took in strays. She and her late husband, Chuck, were pillars of their neighborhood where they cared for and mentored many families. Among other things, Billie will be remembered for her infectious laugh and her love of cooking traditional Mexican food.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020