|
|
Alice Esther Mochel Barrier ARLINGTON--Alice Esther Mochel Barrier, 93, went home to the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held at a later date. Alice was born March 19, 1926, in St. Louis, Mo., to Edward Joseph Mochel and his wife, Anna Rudolph Mochel. After early years in St. Louis, Alice made her way to Bandera, Texas, where she worked at Lost Valley Dude Ranch. One night while dancing at the Cabaret Club in Bandera, she met her husband, William Prentiss Barrier, a pilot. They married Aug. 8, 1952. They lived and farmed in Lake Providence, La., and then moved to Mineral Wells, Texas, in 1966. Daddy worked as a helicopter instructor pilot at Fort Wolters, and Mama worked at the Mineral Wells municipal airport. In 1972, the family moved to Arlington, and Mama got a job at the Fort Worth Air Route Traffic Control Center. She retired from there in about 1987, ending her career as the chief's secretary, having served several distinguished ARTCC chiefs. Alice was a longtime and enthusiastic volunteer for the Arlington Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Friends of the Arlington Public Library, the Citizens' Police Academy of Arlington and Epworth United Methodist Church. She was a passionate supporter of Native American charities and culture, and was an avid nature enthusiast, supporting various nature conservancies. Alice had an adventurous spirit and a natural curiosity about the world. She was the best Mama you can imagine. She taught us to be hopeful and resilient. She taught us to look for the best in people. She loved us, and we loved her. Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Edward and his wife, Lorraine; her brother-in-law, Nathan Barrier and his wife, Jean; her nephew, Bill David Barrier; and her own husband of 46 years, William P. Barrier. SURVIVORS: Alice leaves behind an enduring legacy in her children, Jeanne Barrier, Ann Barrier Smith and her husband, Robert; her grandchildren, Ansel David Traynor, Leah Ann Smith, and Rachel Ann Smith; and her great-granddaughter, Kelly Elizabeth Salisbury. She is also survived by her nephews, Bob Mochel, Nathan Barrier, Tim Barrier, and John Barrier, and their wonderful wives and children.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 26, 2019